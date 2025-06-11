Dehmaine Assoumani News: Features in bits of games

Assoumani made 12 Ligue 1 appearances (89 minutes total) for Nantes during the 2024-25 season, without registering a goal or assist.

Assoumani began integrating into top-tier football, showing early promise in limited game time. He contributed in less than a full match overall but managed to bring some kind of impact during his entries with five chances created, six crosses, six tackles, and four clearances. With increased minutes and tactical growth, he could evolve into a valuable squad option.