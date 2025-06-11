Deiver Andres Machado News: Plays full game with Colombia

Machado (groin) has played the full game in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Argentina, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Machado dealt with a groin injury late in the 2024-25 season with Lens, which made him miss the season finale big victory against Monaco. He has fully recovered since then and played the full game against Argentina on Tuesday during his international duty with Colombia. His return to full fitness is a positive sign heading into the summer.