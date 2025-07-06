Dejan Joveljic News: Scores goal in victory

Joveljic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-1 victory over Colorado Rapids.

Joveljic opened the scoring just four minutes in and has now scored or assisted in seven consecutive matches he featured in, the longest streak in MLS this season. His 12 goals and two assists in 19 appearances rank him third in the Golden Boot race and highlight his rapid impact as a newcomer. Joveljic has averaged 1.31 shots on target per game this season, surpassing his mark from previous seasons and suggesting he could potentially reach his 21-goal record by the end of the campaign.