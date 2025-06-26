Dejan Joveljic News: Scores winner

Joveljic scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Charlotte FC.

Jovelji recorded a goal in the final minutes of the match to give Kansas City the late win. He's been in decent form of late, having totaled six goals with an assist in the last six appearances, collecting 14 shots on target in that span for a 70 percent shot accuracy through 18 appearances.