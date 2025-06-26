Menu
Dejan Joveljic headshot

Dejan Joveljic News: Scores winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Joveljic scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Charlotte FC.

Jovelji recorded a goal in the final minutes of the match to give Kansas City the late win. He's been in decent form of late, having totaled six goals with an assist in the last six appearances, collecting 14 shots on target in that span for a 70 percent shot accuracy through 18 appearances.

Dejan Joveljic
Sporting Kansas City
