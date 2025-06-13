DeJuan Jones Injury: Should be back against Timbers
Jones (lower body) is expected to be back for Friday's clash against Portland as he wasn't listed in the MLS injury report.
Jones missed the last two games due to a lower body injury, but he seems to have recovered since he was not listed in the injury report for Friday's game against the Timbers. Jones has been a regular starter on the flanks when available, and he is expected to return directly to the starting XI if deemed fit for the game.
