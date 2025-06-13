DeJuan Jones News: Back against Timbers
Jones (lower body) recorded three tackles (three won), five clearances and one interception in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.
Jones was expected to be available Friday, and such was the case, indicated by his 86 minutes then. Currently, his 2025 season includes 17 clearances, 15 interceptions and six tackles won.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now