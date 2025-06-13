Menu
DeJuan Jones News: Back against Timbers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Jones (lower body) recorded three tackles (three won), five clearances and one interception in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Jones was expected to be available Friday, and such was the case, indicated by his 86 minutes then. Currently, his 2025 season includes 17 clearances, 15 interceptions and six tackles won.

DeJuan Jones
San Jose Earthquakes
