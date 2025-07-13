Denis Bouanga News: Involved in both goals

Bouanga had an assist and scored a goal while taking six shots (three on goal), crossing six times inaccurately and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Dallas.

Bouanga set up Nathan Ordaz in the 31st minute before converting a penalty in the 45th to play a role in both LAFC goals while leading the team in shots, crosses and chances created. The attacker has three goal involvements to go along with 12 shots, eight chances created and 21 crosses over his last three appearances.