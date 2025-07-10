Denis Bouanga News: Scores from penalty spot

Bouanga scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 3-0 victory against Colorado Rapids.

For the Los Angeles Football Club's first goal, Bouanga logged a spot-kick. Concerning 2025, he has attempted all of LAFC's penalty kicks. Bouanga scored five, which indicates that spot kicks account for more than 50 percent of his 2025's nine goals.