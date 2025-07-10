Denis Bouanga News: Scores from penalty spot
Bouanga scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 3-0 victory against Colorado Rapids.
For the Los Angeles Football Club's first goal, Bouanga logged a spot-kick. Concerning 2025, he has attempted all of LAFC's penalty kicks. Bouanga scored five, which indicates that spot kicks account for more than 50 percent of his 2025's nine goals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now