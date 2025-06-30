Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Denis Bouanga headshot

Denis Bouanga News: Tallies nine crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Bouanga registered two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Bouanga was his team's most persistent forward, with his nine deliveries complemented by seven dribble attempts (two successful) down the left flank against Vancouver. After a troubled Club World Cup in which he scored once in three matches, the winger is looking to resume his excellent momentum in the domestic competition, where he had a run of eight goals and four assists over a nine-game period between April and June.

Denis Bouanga
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now