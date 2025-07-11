Dennis Cirkin Injury: Dealing with wrist injury

Cirkin will miss the start of the 2025/26 season while rehabbing from a wrist injury, the club announced Friday.

It's unclear if this is the same injury that kept Cirkin out of the U21 Euros, but the one thing that's certain is that the defender won't be ready to open the season. He's expected to miss Sunderland's first three matches of the 2025/26 EPL campaign against West Ham United, Burnley and Brentford. As of now, the predicted recovery timeline would have him returning to the side around the September international break.