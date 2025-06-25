Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Denzel Dumfries headshot

Denzel Dumfries Injury: Returning versus River Plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Dumfries (thigh) has shaken off his injury and is in contention to start against River Plate on Wednesday, Sky Italy reported.

Dumfries was close for the previous game and hasn't had any hiccup in training afterward. He's neck and neck to start with Luis Henrique, while Matteo Darmian should again be fielded as a center-back. He notched nine goals and five assists in 41 games last season.

Denzel Dumfries
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now