Denzel Dumfries Injury: Returning versus River Plate

Dumfries (thigh) has shaken off his injury and is in contention to start against River Plate on Wednesday, Sky Italy reported.

Dumfries was close for the previous game and hasn't had any hiccup in training afterward. He's neck and neck to start with Luis Henrique, while Matteo Darmian should again be fielded as a center-back. He notched nine goals and five assists in 41 games last season.