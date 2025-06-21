Menu
Denzel Dumfries headshot

Denzel Dumfries Injury: Still out for Urawa Red Diamonds match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

Dumfries (thigh) is unavailable for Saturday's game versus the Urawa Red Diamonds.

Dumfries has started ramping up in training but will be sidelined for the second straight contest. Luis Henrique is taking his place on the wing, while Matteo Darmian is playing in the back over Benjamin Pavard. If he avoids setbacks, he'll be probable for the final group stage against River Plate on Thursday.

Denzel Dumfries
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
