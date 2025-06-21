Denzel Dumfries Injury: Still out for Urawa Red Diamonds match

Dumfries (thigh) is unavailable for Saturday's game versus the Urawa Red Diamonds.

Dumfries has started ramping up in training but will be sidelined for the second straight contest. Luis Henrique is taking his place on the wing, while Matteo Darmian is playing in the back over Benjamin Pavard. If he avoids setbacks, he'll be probable for the final group stage against River Plate on Thursday.