Derrick Williams Injury: Forced off injured

Williams (undisclosed) was forced off injured in the 62nd minute of Thursday's 4-0 defeat against New York City FC after tearing something during the buildup to the fourth goal, the league posted.

Williams was forced off just a few minutes after the fourth goal on Thursday after tearing something during his run in the buildup to the goal. Williams will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss time. This would be a big blow for the team since the defender is an undisputed starter for Atlanta when available. Noah Cobb will likely see increased playing time if the injury proves to be serious.