Derrick Williams Injury: Training again
Williams (undisclosed) is training again, according to Doug Roberson of the AJC.
Williams was set for a month out and is nearing that timeline as he receives another positive update, as the defender is back in training. It isn't clear if he is with his teammates or working by himself, but either way, this is good news. He will now look to return soon, possibly when facing Charlotte on Saturday.
