Deybi Flores Injury: Off with Honduras

Flores is going to leave Toronto for the next couple of weeks after he was called up to serve with Honduras at the Gold Cup. This will leave him out for around two weeks, although it could be longer depending on how far his team makes it. He has been a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Alonso Coello or Matthew Longstaff as possible replacements while out.