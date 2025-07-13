Deybi Flores News: Scores opening goal

Flores scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlanta United.

Flores earned the first goal of the match Saturday, flying for a header in the 48th minute off a Matthew Longstaff assist. This marks only his second goal of the season, with his last coming March 2 in the second match of the campaign. The midfielder now has four goal contributions in 17 appearances.