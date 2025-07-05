Diego Campillo News: Returns to Guadalajara

Campillo signed with Guadalajara after transferring from FC Juarez, the club announced Friday.

Campillo is back in the team that saw him develop before finding consistency in the north of the country with Bravos. He took part in 33 games throughout the 2024/25 campaign, scoring once and averaging 1.6 clearances and 1.3 interceptions per game over that span. He has recently featured as a defensive midfielder but can also be used in center-back and full-back positions. If he plays a central role, his inclusion could limit Fernando Gonzalez's and Luis Romo's involvement in future competitions.