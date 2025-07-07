Diego Chara News: Logs assist off bench in win

Chara made an assist after coming off the bench during Saturday's 2-1 win over New England.

Chara was brought in the 71st minute as part of a double substitution and needed less than 60 seconds to make an impact as he assisted David da Costa for what ended up being the game-winning goal for Portland. This was the first assist of the year for the veteran midfielder, a much-needed one for a player who just lost his status of undisputed starter for the first time in his 15 seasons in Portland.