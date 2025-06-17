Diego Coppola News: Signs with Brighton

Coppola has signed a contract with Brighton until 2030, joining from Hellas Verone, his new club announced. "Diego is an exciting addition for the club. Although he is still young, he is tall, strong and mobile and he will give us a real physical presence. He has made impressive progress in Serie A and deserved his call-up to the Italian national team. We look forward to helping him develop even more," said coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Coppola emerged through Verona's academy and has made over 80 appearances in the Italian top flight, scoring four goals. His performances during the 2024-25 season earned him a first cap with Italy in the World Cup Qualifiers against Norway in June. Coppola will link up with the Seagulls for pre-season after wrapping up the U21 EURO Championship with Italy.