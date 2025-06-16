Menu
Diego Fagundez headshot

Diego Fagundez Injury: Dealing with two small fractures

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Fagundez is dealing with two small fractures on his right foot, according to the Corner Of The Galaxy podcast.

Fagundez suffered two small fractures in his right foot during the game against San Jose, and neither the medical staff nor the player initially considered the possibility of a fracture until he reported discomfort while striking balls. The team used the two-week break to help him recover, and his timeline for return is not expected to be very long. That said, with Marco Reus now fully fit, Fagundez could see reduced playing time in the frontline.

Diego Fagundez
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
