Diego Fagundez News: On bench for Colorado trip

Fagundez (foot) is on the bench for the midweek match against Colorado Rapids.

Fagundez has bounced back from a couple of minor fractures in his right foot and is ready to play as a substitute Wednesday. He has featured close to the left wing this season, so he could replace Joseph Paintsil from the initial lineup against Rapids, though he may also threaten Marco Reus' playing time and set-piece numbers. Prior to the injury, Fagundez scored three goals in 17 appearances.