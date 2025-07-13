Diego Fagundez News: Scores goal after break

Fagundez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against D.C. United.

Fagundez scored in the 53rd minute with a close-range one-timer after receiving the rebound off a defender following a shot from Joseph Paintsil, increasing his season total to four goals. He has already matched his goal total from last season in 18 fewer games and is five goals away from equaling his career high from 2018 during his New England days.