Diego Gonzalez News: Assists twice in win

Gonzalez assisted twice to go with five crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Friday's 3-2 win over Puebla.

Gonzalez delivered a free kick cross that led to Gaddi Aguirre's opening goal in the 24th minute, before doubling his assisting tally in another set play in the 71st of the match. Having set up three goals over his last two league outings, the versatile player could become his team's top playmaker if he gains more playing time and set pieces this season. He featured as the most offensive-minded member of a three-man midfield line alongside Aldo Rocha and Sergio Hernandez in Friday's game.