Diego Leon News: Transfers to Manchester United
Leon has completed a transfer from Cerro Porteno to Manchester United, his new club announced Saturday.
The left-back logged 33 appearances for Cerro Porteno before heading to Old Trafford, scoring four times. He's a regular in the youth levels of the Paraguay national team as well. As talented as he is, though, Leon is widely expected to leave the club on loan in his first year with the Red Devils.
