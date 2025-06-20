Diego Llorente Injury: Working on rehabilitation

Llorente (hamstring) suffered a season-ending injury that required surgery and is now working on his rehabilitation, he posted on X.

Llorente is currently in his rehabilitation process for a left hamstring injury and will hope to come back fit for pre-season with Betis. The defender played 30 La Liga games this season, starting all but one and scoring two goals. Llorente could set two new career highs in league play on both sides of the pitch with six chances created and 152 clearances. When fully fit again, he is expected to remain a solid starter in the backline.