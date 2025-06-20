Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Diego Llorente headshot

Diego Llorente Injury: Working on rehabilitation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

Llorente (hamstring) suffered a season-ending injury that required surgery and is now working on his rehabilitation, he posted on X.

Llorente is currently in his rehabilitation process for a left hamstring injury and will hope to come back fit for pre-season with Betis. The defender played 30 La Liga games this season, starting all but one and scoring two goals. Llorente could set two new career highs in league play on both sides of the pitch with six chances created and 152 clearances. When fully fit again, he is expected to remain a solid starter in the backline.

Diego Llorente
Betis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now