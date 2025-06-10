Diego Luna Injury: Heading out with NT

Luna has been called up by USMNT for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Luna is an undisputed starter in the frontline for Salt Lake and is set to miss up to three MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well the USMNT performs in the Gold Cup. Luna will for sure miss Saturday's clash against D.C. United and could also be out for the matches against SKC and St. Louis if the USA reaches the final. Until he returns, Diogo Goncalves will take on a larger role in attack for Salt Lake.