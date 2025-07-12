Diego Luna News: Two shots in return

Luna (not injury related) registered two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win over Houston Dynamo.

Luna is back with Salt Lake after a stellar campaign with the USMNT at the Gold Cup. With eight goals and two assists in 17 appearances, the midfielder is on pace for an even better season than prior as he also averages about 2.4 crosses and two shots a contest.