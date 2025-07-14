Diego Medina News: Unused substitute in win

Medina (undisclosed) was an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-0 win over Pumas.

Medina barely played last season due to fitness issues and now faces the challenge of earning a spot in the competition with Fran Villalba and Cristian Dajome. If given time on the pitch, the Mexican is capable of delivering crosses from the right flank, and he also tends to record a few tackles and duels won per match. However, he has failed to score or assist over his last 14 league appearances.