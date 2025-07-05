Diego Ochoa News: Loaned to Bravos

Ochoa is a new addition to the FC Juarez roster on loan from Guadalajara for the Apertura 2025 campaign, the team announced Friday.

Ochoa has logged 45 minutes of league action during his young career, and is expected to be slightly more active for a club that has gotten rid of some defenders recently. In addition to his formation in Chivas, Ochoa has been called up to Mexico's Under-20 team on several occasions, although he has played little there. He'll likely be used as a substitute behind Moises Mosquera and Denzell Garcia at center- and right-back, respectively.