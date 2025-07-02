Diego Reyes News: Won't stay in Tigres

Reyes has departed Tigres ahead of the 2025/26 season after spending six years in the club.

Reyes was a reliable defender for a long time but ended up struggling with injuries and being disfavored to all of Joaquim, Juan Jose Purata and Jesus Alberto Angulo. The 32-year-old averaged 2.4 clearances, 1.4 interceptions and 1.3 tackles (0.8 won) per game over 136 Liga MX matches played (113 starts) for the felines. Additionally, he produced six goals and two assists, and earned 33 clean sheets in that span.