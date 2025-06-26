Diego Rossi News: Assists Wednesday

Rossi assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Atlanta United.

Rossi assisted Jacen Russell-Rowe's goal in the 42nd minute Wednesday, giving the Crew a commanding 3-0 lead. It marked Rossi's 12th goal contribution of the season, seven of which have come in his last nine matches. He set a season high with four chances created, adding four shots and four crosses for good measure. Despite Columbus constantly rotating attackers and trying to integrate new players in, Rossi has remained highly productive regardless of who he plays alongside. Once the rest of his teammates are comfortable in the system, Rossi could take his production to another level.