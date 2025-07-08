Diego Rossi News: Opens scoring in draw

Rossi scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Rossi coolly tapped home the ball at the back post Sunday to give Columbus an early 1-0 in what finished as a 1-1 draw versus Seattle. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the veteran attacker has attempted 11 shots (five on goal), created nine chances, scored twice and assisted once. Rossi has started in 20 of Columbus's 21 league fixtures and played the full 90 minutes in 17 of those 20 staring appearances.