Diego Rossi News: Scores again

Rossi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-2 victory over FC Cincinnati.

Rossi scored for a second consecutive game, as he netted his 11th goal of the season, which is only one behind his total from last season but in 14 fewer appearances. This also marked his sixth straight game accounting for at least one chance created, and he is up to a total of 10 chances created over that span. Additionally, this was the fourth time in five outings that he registered more than 30 completed passes.