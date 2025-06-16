Diego Rossi News: Scores winner versus Vancouver

Rossi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Rossi scored a goal in the 23rd minute off a Daniel Gazdag assist, a strike which ultimately won Columbus the match. It marked his ninth goal of the season, three of which have come in his last five matches. He also took four corners and created one chance in his full 90 minutes of action.