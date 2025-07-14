Diego Rubio News: Second start of the season
Rubio recorded three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against New England Revolution.
Rubio made only his second start of the season and played 67 minutes, which was his most in any game of the campaign. This year he has scored once and assisted once but this was the first game where he has attempted three shots, however, he was unable to hit the target with any.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now