Diego Valdes News: Completes Velez move

Valdes is officially transferring to Argentine club Velez Sarsfield after leaving Club America, the team announced Saturday.

Valdes leaves the Mexican league at the end of a complicated season, but he's already a historic player thanks to his vital contribution to the Eagles' three successive titles from the Apertura 2023 to Apertura 2024 campaigns. Over his time at his last club, the No. 10 racked up 33 goals and 25 assists in 124 Liga MX appearances while averaging 2.4 shots (0.8 on target), 2.6 crosses (0.7 accurate) and 1.6 chances created per game. Given that he was a frequent set-piece taker, his departure should allow Alejandro Zendejas and Alvaro Fidalgo to get an increased number of those plays.