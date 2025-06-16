Menu
Diogo Goncalves News: Notches assist in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Goncalves assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over D.C. United.

Goncalves made his return from a five-game absence and made his presence felt by assisting on the opening goal of the match. He also accounted for at least two chances created for a fourth time and racked up at least two shots for the 10th time in his 14 appearances on the year.

