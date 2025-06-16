Diogo Goncalves News: Notches assist in return

Goncalves assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over D.C. United.

Goncalves made his return from a five-game absence and made his presence felt by assisting on the opening goal of the match. He also accounted for at least two chances created for a fourth time and racked up at least two shots for the 10th time in his 14 appearances on the year.