Diogo Goncalves News: Scores brillant goal in win

Goncalves scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus St. Louis City SC.

Goncalves extended Real Salt Lake's lead to 2‑0 by scoring a brilliant goal into the top right corner, his second goal of the season right before the break, and dedicated his goal in tribute to Diogo Jota. Goncalves now has two goals and two assists in 16 appearances and continues to spark the attack for RSL with his creativity, with 23 chances created and 37 shots so far this campaign.