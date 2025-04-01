Fantasy Soccer
Djaoui Cisse headshot

Djaoui Cisse News: Inks new deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Cisse has signed a new contract with Rennes, according to his club.

Cisse is here to stay at Rennes, with the midfielder inking a deal that keeps him with the club until 2029. He started the season injured but has since then started in the last seven games he has been available for, scoring one goal during that span. He looks likely to be a big part of the future for Rennes and will probably remain in a starting role if he can keep up consistent play.

