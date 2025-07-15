Djordje Mihailovic News: Logs three assists in win

Mihailovic made three assists, created eight chances, sent in six crosses (three accurate) and had one off-target shot during Saturday's 3-0 win over Vancouver.

Mihailovic had a man-of-the-match performance here, assisting for each of his team's three goals and creating a lot of other chances for teammates. With this performance, the attacker, who also scored eight times over 22 starts, more than doubled his assist tally for the year and got back on pace to reaching double-digits in both goals and assists for the second consecutive campaign.