Djordje Mihailovic News: Registers most crosses
Mihailovic generated four shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and nine corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Orlando City SC.
Mihailovic led the game in crosses, created two chances, and chipped in defensively with a tackle and an interception. Despite delivering 36 crosses and creating 10 chances over the last five games, he has been unlucky to not register an assist since April.
