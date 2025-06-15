Menu
Djordje Mihailovic headshot

Djordje Mihailovic News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Mihailovic generated four shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and nine corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Orlando City SC.

Mihailovic led the game in crosses, created two chances, and chipped in defensively with a tackle and an interception. Despite delivering 36 crosses and creating 10 chances over the last five games, he has been unlucky to not register an assist since April.

Djordje Mihailovic
Colorado Rapids
