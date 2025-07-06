Djordje Mihailovic News: Sixteen crosses in defeat

Mihailovic had four shots (zero on goal), 16 crosses (seven accurate) and 10 corners in Friday's 2-1 defeat versus Sporting Kansas City.

Mihailovic again confirmed his designated player status for the Rapids on Friday, although he couldn't find a goal contribution. The playmaker created a lot of danger in the SKC defense, sending in a season-high 16 crosses, creating five chances and taking four shots. Mihailovic also recorded his second-highest mark with 10 corners and set a new season-high with seven accurate crosses.