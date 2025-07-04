Djordje Mihailovic News: Starting against SKC

Mihailovic (ankle) is in the starting XI for Friday's game versus Sporting Kansas City.

Mihailovic missed only one match with a minor injury, so he should be fit enough for significant playing time Friday. He has been his side's most productive attacker lately, tallying eight goals and two assists throughout the 2025 season. Additionally, he has taken almost all set pieces when he's on the pitch. Darren Yapi will be back on the bench with Mihailovic starting.