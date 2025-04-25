Dodo Injury: Suffering from appendicitis

Dodo announced on Instagram that he's been hospitalized due to appendicitis, adding that he'll be back soon.

Dodo won't be available against Empoli on Sunday, and his absence could extend to the Roma and Venezia tilts depending on whether he'll need surgery and how quickly he'll recover. Fiorentina don't have other pure wing-backs, but Michael Folorunsho, Matias Moreno and Pietro Comuzzo can take care of the role.