Dominic Solanke Injury: Nearing return

Solanke (knee) is two-to-three weeks away from a return, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "Micky, Cuti and Dom, again, we're looking at the next two or three weeks for them. They're going well,"

Solanke is getting closer to a return, and is now within a month or so of making his way back. With so many strikers injured for Spurs, new signing Mathys Tel is set to take on a larger role. When fit Solanke will likely take over the starting role once more, though the hope will be not to rush him back too aggressively.