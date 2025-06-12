Dominik Marczuk Injury: Out on international duty

Marczuk is out on international duty with Poland at the U21 Euros and will be sidelined for the duration of the tournament.

The tournament runs from June 11 to June 28, so Marczuk is set to miss most of the current month, although he might return earlier than expected if Poland fail to get past the group stages. Real Salt Lake will certainly miss Marczuk's play in the final third, as he's notched one goal and two assists across 13 appearances (10 starts) in 2025.