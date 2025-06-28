Dominik Marczuk News: Available off bench Saturday

Marczuk (not injury related) is on the bench for Saturday's visit to Sporting Kansas City.

Marczuk had made three consecutive starts before leaving for international duty, but he's now getting some rest and could replace either Johnny Russell or Zavier Gozo at some point of the match. The Pole will try to help his side primarily in attack down the right wing as he seeks to end a run of seven club outings without a goal or assist.