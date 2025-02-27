Fantasy Soccer
Dominik Szoboszlai News: Scores opener Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 7:36am

Szoboszlai scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-0 victory versus Newcastle United.

Szoboszlai opened up the scoring Wednesday with a strike in the 11th minute assisted by Luis Diaz. It marked his eighth goal contribution of the season, three of which have come in his last two matches. He took three shots in his third consecutive match and also created multiple chances. He helped his side keep a clean sheet as well, contributing four tackles, two clearances and one blocked shot in his full 90 minutes of action.

