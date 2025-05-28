Fantasy Soccer
Dominik Szoboszlai News: Strong second season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Szoboszlai scored and assisted six times each during the Premier League.

Szoboszlai's second season in England saw him take on a new role under new boss Arne Slot, playing as a full time no. 10. Szoboszlai was excellent throughout, with a strong work rate and big impact on some major matches. If a rumored move for Florian Wirtz comes through Szoboszlai would likely shift into a role as more of a box-to-box midfielder like he played in Leipzig, primarily competing with Alexis Mac Allister, which could limit his minutes.

