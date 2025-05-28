Dominik Szoboszlai News: Strong second season

Szoboszlai scored and assisted six times each during the Premier League.

Szoboszlai's second season in England saw him take on a new role under new boss Arne Slot, playing as a full time no. 10. Szoboszlai was excellent throughout, with a strong work rate and big impact on some major matches. If a rumored move for Florian Wirtz comes through Szoboszlai would likely shift into a role as more of a box-to-box midfielder like he played in Leipzig, primarily competing with Alexis Mac Allister, which could limit his minutes.