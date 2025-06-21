Dominik Yankov News: Dealt to Rijeka

Yankov has completed a transfer to H.N.K. Rijeka from Montreal, according to his former club.

Yankov is no longer going to serve in MLS play and will instead head back across the pond to join Croatian side Rijeka. He only appeared off the bench three times for 29 minutes all of the 2025 season, having battled injuries along the way. He did see six starts in 21 appearances during the 2024 campaign and seemingly didn't have much of a role with Montreal.