TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Dominik Yankov headshot

Dominik Yankov News: Dealt to Rijeka

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

Yankov has completed a transfer to H.N.K. Rijeka from Montreal, according to his former club.

Yankov is no longer going to serve in MLS play and will instead head back across the pond to join Croatian side Rijeka. He only appeared off the bench three times for 29 minutes all of the 2025 season, having battled injuries along the way. He did see six starts in 21 appearances during the 2024 campaign and seemingly didn't have much of a role with Montreal.

